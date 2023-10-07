Aurora officer involved in crash during pursuit, officer and 2 bystanders hurt

The officer was involved in a crash while pursuing another vehicle that was connected to a shooting, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a crash that happened Sunday night near Peoria Street and East 6th Avenue.

One APD officer and two bystanders were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

At 9:16 p.m., police were contacted about a person who had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound, APD said in a tweet.

The victim, a woman, said the shooting happened somewhere either at 26th Avenue and Dayton Street or East 6th Avenue and Havana Street, according to APD. Officers were able to determine the shooting happened near East 6th Avenue and North Del Mar Circle, according to police.

Officers were able to get information about a suspect vehicle which was located in a parking lot near South Parker Road and East Dartmouth Avenue, according to APD. Officers tried to stop the suspect vehicle but it drove away, APD said. The vehicle drove into Denver before returning to Aurora, APD said.

After the crash with the APD officer, the suspect vehicle was found abandoned at East 2nd Avenue and Peoria Street, according to police.

