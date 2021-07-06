Suspect injured after officer-involved shooting on Colfax Tuesday night

A suspect was brought to the hospital. None of the officer's involved were injured.

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect is in the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting involving an Aurora Police Officer at a motel on Colfax Avenue.

The shooting happened at the Wolf's Motor Inn, located at 15691 E. Colfax Ave. just after 10 p.m., according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department. That is near East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road.

The suspect involved was brought to the hospital, but police did not release any details about their condition.

None of the officers involved were injured during the shooting, APD said.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

