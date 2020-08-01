AURORA, Colo. — At least one Aurora police officer discharged his or her weapon following a stolen car investigation in the area of East Tennessee Place and East Tennessee Drive, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

The East Tennessee Place and East Tennessee Drive intersection is just east of the East Mississippi Avenue and South Buckley Road intersection.

KUSA

Officers initially responded to the area just after 9 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. They determined it had been reported stolen and, according to the tweet, several people were inside it.

It's unclear what exactly happened next, but APD said a weapon was fired by at least one officer. No one was hurt.

One juvenile male was taken into custody. Two other juvenile males are still at-large.

A gun was also recovered at the scene, but APD did not share if any of the suspects fired that weapon. APD said there was no threat to the community.

A public information officer is expected to provide additional information at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

