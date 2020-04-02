DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora police officer arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) has pleaded guilty in a case related to a hit-and-run near Interstate 25 and Plum Creek Parkway last summer.

Joshua Teeples, 31, on Monday pleaded guilty to:

DUI

Failing to report an accident

Careless driving

Another charge, leaving the scene of an accident, was dismissed.

The guilty plea stems from an Aug. 27 incident. Officers were called to a hit-and-run crash in which the vehicle — a silver Nissan Armada — had left the scene, according to an affidavit.

Officers tracked down the vehicle to a home in Castle Rock, where they spoke with Teeples and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from him, the affidavit says. They also found the Armada in the garage.

Teeples refused sobriety and blood tests and was placed under arrest for DUI, the affidavit says. While on the way to jail, Teeples asked numerous times to call his watch commander, the affidavit states.

The officer told Teeples it was department policy not to allow phone calls for people in custody until they're booked into the jail, according to the affidavit.

Teeples responded, "rules/policies are meant to be bent," the affidavit says.

The officer told Teeples he would not make an exception based on the fact that he was an officer, the affidavit states.

Aurora Police said they placed Teeples on "restrictive duty" following his arrest.

Teeples' sentencing is scheduled for March 23.

