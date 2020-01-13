DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora police officer was sentenced to 20 days of in-home detention and 12 months probation after pleading guilty in a driving under the influence (DUI) case.

A Douglas County judge last week handed down the sentence to 56-year-old Parker resident Annette Brook, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Brook pleaded guilty to:

DUI

Prohibited use of a weapon — drunk with a gun

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers on June 17 responded to westbound C-470 and Lucent Boulevard in Douglas County, where they found a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Brook had hit a concrete highway barrier, the DA said.

Brook was off-duty at the time.

Brook told investigators she fell asleep at the wheel, but her blood-alcohol content (BAC) was 0.227. The legal limit for operating a vehicle is 0.08.

Officers also found a loaded handgun in a bag in the SUV, the DA said.

