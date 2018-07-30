AURORA — The armed man shot by an Aurora Police Department officer responding to a reported home invasion early Monday morning was a resident of the house, an investigation has revealed.

That man died at the hospital, according to a news release from APD. He had apparently shot and killed an intruder, who was found dead on the bathroom floor.

A child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries caused by the intruder, the news release said.

The incident started with multiple 911 calls just before 1:30 a.m. Monday reporting a disturbance in the area of North Iola Street and east Montview Boulevard.

According to the news release, a woman called 911 and said a man was breaking into her home at 10609 E. Montview Blvd.

The release said officers “arrived to a very chaotic and violent scene” and heard gunshots inside the home.

The officers later encountered an armed man, according to the news release. One officer fired his weapon, hitting him. It wasn’t until later that investigators discovered the man lived inside the home.

The names of this man and the apparent intruder will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative reassignment with pay, according to the news release.

The investigation is being handled by the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit and Denver Police Department.

“This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” the news release from the Aurora Police Department reads. “We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time.”

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office released a statement about the incident. You can read it in full below:

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is familiar with the investigation into the officer involved

shooting at 10609 E. Montview Boulevard that took place early Monday. Because this

incident occurred within Adams County, the facts of the investigation will be presented to the Office

of the District Attorney for a determination of whether criminal charges should be filed against any

involved person.

Aurora Police Chief Nicholas Metz has disclosed some limited information in connection with

the incident. In an effort to preserve this ongoing investigation, the Office of the District Attorney

has requested that the Aurora Police Department not release any additional details at this

time. The Office of the District Attorney will refrain from providing any factual information

regarding the case until the investigation is complete.

This is the second deadly officer-involved shooting in recent days by Aurora police. On Saturday, a suspect was fatally shot by officers following a chase that ended in Adams County near Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

