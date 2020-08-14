Denver DA charges man with shooting 2 Aurora Police officers

The officers were not seriously injured. At the time, they were looking for suspects in multiple metro area armed robberies.

DENVER — A man has been charged with 10 felonies after exchanging gunfire with police in an incident that injured two Aurora Police officers, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The suspect, Dontari Hudson, was also shot and taken to the hospital after the July 27 incident in critical condition. He is now being held in the Downtown Detention Center without bond.

Hudson is charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, five accounts of first-degree assault and two counts of aggravated robbery.

The arrest affidavit in his case is sealed.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Argonne Street in Denver, near Tower Road and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.

Denver Police Department (DPD) Division Chief Ron Thomas said before the shooting, officers with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were following suspects they believed were involved in a series of armed convenience store robberies across the metro area.

Thomas said officers initially found the suspects a few blocks east of where the shooting happened, near East 47th Avenue and Andes Street.

Police said Hudson ran from that area and attempted to carjack a vehicle. That’s when police and the suspect shot each other, Thomas said.

The two officers who were shot were not seriously injured.