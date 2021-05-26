Man critically wounded in road rage shooting, suspect in custody

Southbound Parker Road is shut down at I-225 as a result of the investigation.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot during a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon on Parker Road in Aurora, police said.

Aurora Police (APD) said the man who was shot is in critical condition. The suspected gunman is in custody, police said.

Southbound South Parker Road is closed at Interstate 225 while police investigate the shooting. APD said there's no timetable on when South Parker Road will reopen. Drivers can expect significant delays in the area and are being asked to go a different way, police said.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting.

The road closure is near the northeast side of Cherry Creek State Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

This is a developing story and information will be added as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.