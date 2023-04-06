Man dies after shootout in grocery store parking lot, 2 others injured in crash

Minutes after the shooting, a crash was reported that involved a vehicle associated with the shooting, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A deadly shootout in an Aurora grocery store parking lot on Wednesday night and a crash that happened minutes later are all connected, police said.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aurora Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Havana Street, just north of East Mexico Avenue.

Investigators determined that two men and a woman were sitting in a Kia Forte in front of a Safeway store when a man and an unknown passenger drove up in a silver Chevy Impala.

The man driving the Impala got out of his vehicle armed with a rifle and fired into the Forte at the two men who were in the front seats, police said. The front-seat passenger was struck by gunfire.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Forte got out with their own weapons and fired back, according to police. The woman in the Forte got out and ran into the Safeway.

The driver of the Impala was hit in the shootout, got back into his vehicle and was dropped off in front of a local hospital. He died at the hospital from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Forte drove away and left the woman behind. Minutes later, they were involved in a crash with a Kia Soul near the intersection of Peoria Street and Del Mar Circle. Both men were ejected and critically injured in the crash, according to Aurora Police.

The driver of the Soul, the only occupant of that vehicle, sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Police didn't release the names of any of the people involved.

