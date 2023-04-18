Man shot in Aurora Burger King parking lot

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the parking lot of the Burger King at 625 North Peoria Street Monday night.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the parking lot of a Burger King.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 625 N. Peoria St. at about 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from APD. That's near North Peoria Street and East 6th Avenue in Aurora.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was driven to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for reckless endangerment for firing a shot in a parking lot, APD said. Police said they are looking for a second teenaged suspect who they believe fired the shot that hit the victim.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and the suspects. Police believe the people involved knew each other.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

