AURORA, Colo. —

The Aurora Police Department believes that the burglars who have targeted the Murphy Creek neighborhood in recent months live there too.

The department released surveillance video of the suspects on Thursday afternoon.

“We believe the culprits live in your neighborhood Murphy Creek residents -- right where this is happening!” a Facebook post accompanying the video said.

Since July 17, police said six cars have been stolen from driveways in the subdivision, which is bounded by South Gun Club Road to the west, East Mississippi Avenue to the north, Harvest Road to the east, and East Jewell Avenue to the south.

In addition, according to police, the culprits burglarized two homes in the neighborhood using garage door openers found in the stolen cars.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tips can also be sent via email to agreen@auroragov.org.

Information that leads to an arrest could come with a $2,000 reward.

While police are looking for the perpetrator in the thefts, police are asking Murphy Creek residents to look their doors, take their garage door openers out of their cars, and lock their homes.



