AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are hoping the public can help identify a man accused of robbing a bank in the city on Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Aurora Police Department, the suspect robbed KeyBank at 603 North Peoria Street at about 4:30 p.m. He’s believed to be 20 to 30 years old and between 5’8" and 5’10” tall, the post says.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic, and said he has several noticeable tattoos along his neck. It's unclear how much money he made off with.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Mike Thrapp at 303-472-0350. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).

