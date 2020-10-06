1 injured in Aurora shooting, suspect still at large

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Peoria Street and the victim is expected to survive.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Peoria Street Wednesday.

APD said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said no suspect information was immediately available and the person is still at large.

Officers have finished their search of the area near where the shooting happened and said they no longer believe there is a danger to the public.

Prior to that, APD asked people to avoid the area.

Southbound Peoria Street is closed at 11th Avenue and APD will continue to update the incident on the department's Twitter account.