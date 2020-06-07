The FBI and Aurora Police need help identifying the 'Double Dipper' bandit

Three Aurora-area banks were targeted; two of the branches were hit twice on different days.

AURORA, Colo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Aurora Police Department (APD) are asking for the public's help to identify the "Double Dipper" bandit who is suspected in five bank robberies, at three different bank branches in Aurora.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and APD need the public's help to identify the man pictured above after giving him the nickname after he wore a surgical mask when he robbed the banks.

The FBI task force suspects the robber to be the same person. They said he's robbed three separate Aurora banks five times.

The banks in Aurora that were robbed were:

Chase Bank, 5800 S. Parker Rd. on Dec. 2, 2019 at 5:50 p.m. and again on Feb. 5, 2020 at 5:53 p.m.

Chase Bank, 3501 S. Tower Rd. at 3:53 p.m. on May 6 and then on June 2 at 1:15 p.m.

KeyBank, 3607 S. Tower Rd. on July 2 at 2:10 p.m.

The FBI described the robber as a white man in his 30s to 40s, and approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build.

A news release from the FBI said the suspect wore a dark blue or black baseball hat, a white and blue checkered button-up shirt, large sunglasses and a white mask in the July 2 robbery.

During the June 2 robbery, he wore an orange hat with a “T” embroidered on the front of it, a white pin-striped shirt, white surgical-style mask, blue jeans and hiking boots, according to the FBI.

During the robberies, the FBI said the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, presented a demand note and threatened a weapon, although none was seen. He then fled the bank in an unknown direction.

The FBI wants the public to be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description and be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

If anyone has any information on the Aurora-area bank robberies, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or you can submit a tip anonymously and earn up to $2,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

