Aurora police looking for four armed suspects after child luring incident

APD said the suspects tried to use money to lure two young girls to their SUV Saturday, but they ran away.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for four suspects they say tried to lure two young girls to their SUV Saturday.

According to APD, a white Volvo XC60 or XC90 (pictured) with three men and a woman inside approached the girls in a parking lot at Chambers Road and East Colfax Avenue at 4:15 p.m.

APD said the people in the Volvo tried to lure the girls to their vehicle using money, but they ran away and told a relative.

When that relative approached the Volvo, APD said, one of the people inside pointed a gun at them. The relative saw other weapons in the vehicle, as well, according to police.

The Volvo then went south on Chambers Road, police said.

Police said the rear window of the vehicle is covered in plastic, with tape around the edges. They say if you see it, do not approach it since the occupants of it are armed. Instead, police said to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

