18-year-old man arrested after video shows him aiming his car at several children, police say

Police impounded the suspect's car and arrested the man after he was caught on camera driving recklessly and aiming his car at several kids near Aqua Vista Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — The suspect who was caught on camera "driving recklessly" Tuesday morning in an Aurora city park and using his car to aim at children nearby has been arrested.

Owen Severson was arrested Thursday night by Aurora police on misdemeanor charges of child abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

The man was caught on camera speeding away from a parking space in Aqua Vista Park before he accelerated his gold Honda Pilot towards a child crossing a street near the park's parking lot. Police said video footage from the area suggests the man was aiming his car at the children, who had to move quickly to get out of his way to avoid being hit.

A spokesperson for the department said, "Some children were crossing the street and some were on the sidewalk" during the incident shown on the piece of video obtained by 9NEWS.

Police received multiple reports of the driver "nearly striking numerous children near Aqua Vista Park in the Prides Crossing neighborhood," after the man left the park's parking lot, "where an additional 20 or so kids were" — the video obtained by 9NEWS does not show this part of the incident.

Severson was contacted by police on Wednesday by investigators and his car was impounded on Thursday. He also made statements to police about the car's "accelerator sticking."

On Thursday, police returned to his home where he was arrested and he has been booked into the Aurora jail and awaits his first court appearance.

Aurora Police asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.