AURORA — Aurora police have arrested a driver they say took off after hitting and killing a woman on a sidewalk last weekend.

Timothy Scott Knutson, 37, is facing charges including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene after an accident, careless driving resulting in death and driving under the influence.

According to a release, officers were called out just after 3 a.m. Sunday to check on a person who was on the sidewalk at East Iliff Avenue, east of South Pagosa Way. When they arrived, they found a deceased 26-year-old woman.

After investigating, they concluded a vehicle headed east had gone onto the sidewalk and hit the woman and a street sign before getting back onto Iliff, according to the release. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Knutson was arrested on Monday.

The woman's name has not been released and Aurora police say the criminal investigation remains open.

