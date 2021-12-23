x
Crime

Aurora Police negotiating with barricaded suspect

South Aurora Parkway is closed between Orchard Road and East Applewood Drive, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has evacuated an apartment building on East Applewood Drive as officers attempt to take a barricaded suspect into custody.

The situation is happening in the 24000 block of East Applewood Drive in east Aurora, according to police. The suspect was wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault and domestic violence-related false imprisonment.

All residents in Building 18 have been evacuated, police said.

South Aurora Parkway was closed between Orchard Road and East Applewood Drive, APD said. They asked people to avoid the area.

SWAT was negotiating with the suspect and working toward resolving the situation peacefully, APD said.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

