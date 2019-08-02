AURORA, Colo. — Investigators in Aurora are describing the disappearance of an 87-year-old woman last month as suspicious.

Friends first reported Kyo Miller, an Aurora resident, missing on Dec. 15. Since that time, the Aurora Police Department has been actively trying to find her.

Miller was last known to be living with her ex-husband, Eldred Miller, 72 and his current wife, Galyna Miller, 53, at a home located in the 3400 block of South Halifax Way, according to police.

Kyo Miller

Aurora Police Department

In an update on Thursday, police said circumstances in the case now lead investigators to believe Miller's disappearance is suspicious. Police did not elaborate as to why they think that.

Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts is asked to contact Agent Szuch at 303-739-6068. Tipsters can also contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

