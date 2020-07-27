Aurora Police car stolen from outside detective's home

The 2016 Ford C-Max had two police jackets and a ballistic vest inside, but no weapons, according to APD.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public's help finding a stolen police car.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the dark gray 2016 Ford C-Max was stolen from outside a detective's home in the 2000 block of North Galena Street late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The keys to the vehicle were inside another vehicle in the driveway, which was broken into, police said.

Police said the unmarked vehicle has police lights inside, but not on the roof.

It bears Colorado license plate SBN1745. It had two police jackets and a ballistic vest inside, but no weapons, according to APD.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

>> Photo of a similar Ford C-Max is below

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.