AURORA — Aurora’s police chief met privately Thursday with about 10 members of the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in a chaotic confrontation early Monday morning.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz described it as an “honor and privilege” to spend time with the family of Richard “Gary” Black Jr..

The department, he said at a press conference Thursday afternoon, continues to “remain heartbroken over this incident.”

“He loved his family,” Metz said. “He loved the time he spent with his wife.”

Metz also said he would not release the body camera footage of the incident – though he said he was supportive of making it public at some point – and also decided against releasing a recording of a 911 call in Monday’s incident.

Members of Black’s family were allowed to watch the body cam footage and listen to the 911 call, a “difficult” experience, Metz said.

Metz was joined at the news conference by Sgt. Matthew Fyles of Aurora’s major investigations unit. Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler and 17th Judicial Assistant District Attorney Jess Redman are expected to be in attendance.

The press conference came after several days of criticism leveled at Aurora police officials for refusing to make public more information about what, exactly, happened early Monday morning at 10609 E. Montview Blvd.

Monday’s incident began with several 911 calls reporting a disturbance in the area of East Montview Boulevard and Iola Street.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and encountered an armed man – later identified Richard “Gary” Black Jr., a 73-year-old Vietnam vet. A confrontation ensued, and an officer shot and killed Black.

Qusair Mohamedbhai, an attorney representing Black’s family, said the trouble started when an intruder broke into the family’s home Montview Boulevard home, dragged Black’s 11-year-old grandson into a bathroom, and attacked him.

Black and the boy’s father tried to intervene, but eventually the Army veteran grabbed his handgun and killed the intruder.

Moments later, an officer shot and killed Black, who earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star in Vietnam and was a former IRS agent.

At the press conference, Metz did not dispute that characterization.

“There’s no doubt in our mind and certainly there’s no dispute in any way shape or form that Mr. Black saved his family that night,” Metz said.

Black owned the home with his wife, Jeannette.

The intruder was identified as 26-year-old Dajon Harper of Aurora.

Harper was a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record – he was convicted of aggravated auto theft when he was 14 years old – who was released from a state prison last February, according to court documents.

The Aurora officer who shot and killed Black was involved in another deadly shooting in late June, 9Wants to Know reported earlier this week.

The officer, who 9NEWS agreed not to identify after Aurora police officials expressed concerns for his safety, had been returned to regular duty while the investigation of whether he was legally justified in using deadly force in the June incident was still ongoing.

In the earlier shooting, officers were called to the 8900 block of East Colfax Avenue around 12:30 a.m. June 27 on a report of shots fired. After chasing a suspect on foot, the officer opened fire, according to police, after the man refused to drop his gun.

