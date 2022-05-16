Former Aurora Police chief's partner accused of filing false child abuse claim

Robin Niceta was a social worker in Arapahoe County and the partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, according to an arrest affidavit.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The partner of former Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson is accused of filing a false child abuse report against a city councilwoman in relation to Wilson's firing, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said an arrest warrant has been issued for Robin Niceta, 40, a former social worker in Arapahoe County.

Niceta faces the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:

Retaliation against an elected official

Persons required to report child abuse or neglect

On April 19, the affidavit says, the sheriff's office received information from the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services regarding a complaint against Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.

The complaint referenced possible unlawful sexual contact with a child, according to the affidavit. The human services report indicated on Jan. 28, a caller who claimed to be an employee at one of Jurinsky's restaurants reported a sexual encounter with a young boy that made the child cry, the affidavit says. The caller also reported a second incident where she exposed the same child to other female staff members, according to the document.

An assessment into the case was conducted by human services including a home visit with the mother of the child and her parents, the primary daycare the child was attending and home checks of everyone involved, the affidavit says.

Human services determined Jurinksy did not commit any wrongdoing and closed the case, according to the affidavit. The sheriff's office also said its investigators did not find probable cause to believe the accusations were true.

According to the affidavit, investigators received an email correspondence between members of the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office showing that the number that made the report was traced to Niceta's personal phone.

The email correspondence mentioned, according to the affidavit, that "the Arapahoe County DHS caseworker, Robin Niceta is the intimate partner of Vanessa Wilson, and allegedly had this false report made about Danielle Jurinsky as retaliation. The caller does not sound like the caseworker herself, but a search of the caller ID matches the personal cell phone number on file with the county for Robin Niceta."

Records obtained from T-Mobile also showed that the subscriber name for the account was Niceta's, the affidavit says. Those same records showed that the phone was used unsuccessfully to call her work phone with the *67 prefix, which is used to block a phone number, the affidavit reads. She tried one additional time to call the same number but did not answer, the affidavit says.

The email also mentioned that Jurinsky "has been outspoken and critical of the then Aurora Police Chief, Vanessa Wilson."

Investigators interviewed Jurinsky on April 20, who told them she made a comment on a local podcast on Jan. 27 that "Chief Vanessa Wilson 'is trash,'" the affidavit said.

The next day, several media outlets reported Jurinsky's comment, and that same day, Jurinsky was informed about the allegation against her, according to the document. Jurinsky said she suspected the allegations were made in retaliation for her comments about Wilson, according to the affidavit.

Jurinsky said that she was "'mortified, upset and hurt' that someone would make these kinds of false allegations against her," the affidavit says.

On April 26, the affidavit says investigators were made aware of an email between the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office and Niceta's manager at human services. The email said the manager initially reported that the caller did not sound like Niceta, "but after listening to it four more times and doing a side by side comparison of her actual voice [...] I believe it is Robin on the hotline recording," according to the document.

The manager continued, according to the affidavit: "There are similarities in the inflections of her voice and in her speech patterns. I am thinking she just made her voice sound higher during the call."

Investigators interviewed the manager, who said her confidence level was nine out of 10 that it was Niceta's voice in the phone tip, the affidavit says.

Investigators interviewed Niceta on May 3, who said she was in possession of the phone all day but denied knowing anything about the tip that came from her number, the affidavit says.

Niceta said her two children and Wilson also have access to the phone and confirmed her children would not have made the call, according to the affidavit.

Investigators then told Niceta "that since her children did not do this, it only leaves herself or Vanessa Wilson for who could have made the call," to which Niceta replied, "'I understand but it wasn't me,'" the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, investigators noted several inconsistencies with Niceta's statements after conducting a forensic analysis on her personal phone, work phone and work computer.

Niceta denied knowing about the complaint against Jurinsky, but in a message sent from her personal phone, she said she "got a new assessment for a councilwoman" accused of sexually abusing a child, according to the document. The message was sent more than two hours after the tip was made to human services, the affidavit says.

Niceta's manager told a member of the district attorney's office that "there was a '0% chance [Niceta] would have known of this referral within 2.5 hours DHS receiving it,'" the affidavit says.

In addition, an analysis of her work laptop showed a Bing search for "Danielle Jurinsky Address," completed about seven minutes before the tip was made, which contradicts Niceta's statement that she did not know where Jurinsky lived, according to the affidavit.

The laptop analysis also showed Bing searches for "child abuse and neglect reporting hotline" about five minutes before the tip call, and "does the child abuse hotline keep phone numbers in Colorado" four minutes before the tip call, according to the affidavit.

Arapahoe County released the following statement after the arrest warrant was issued:

"The Arapahoe County Department of Human Services received about 24,000 calls last year to our child and adult protection hotline. We take every allegation seriously and investigate each one consistent with our established process. Our case workers routinely serve those most vulnerable within our community with the highest levels of professionalism and compassion. Arapahoe County also takes allegations of false reporting seriously – especially when they involve employees. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, which undermines the critical work of our team. Upon receiving an allegation of false reporting by an employee, we immediately engaged law enforcement and conducted an internal investigation. It would be inappropriate to provide any further comment on this personnel matter."

