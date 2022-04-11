2 found shot after 'street racers' reported at Aurora intersection

Police said they were responding to a report of "street racers" when they found two who had been shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Two juveniles were found shot at a possible street racing event in Aurora Monday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said they responded to East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street for reports of "street racers" who were blocking the intersection and shooting off fireworks.

When police arrived at the scene they found two juveniles, a boy and a girl, who had been shot, police said. Police said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

APD said the suspect is at large. As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, no suspect information has been released.

East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street, which is near the Aurora Hills Golf Course, were closed as police investigated the incident. Roads have since been reopened.

#APDAlert: APD is investigating a double shooting at East Alameda Ave/South Peoria St. Officers responded to a report of "street racers" blocking the intersection and shooting off fireworks. Upon arrival They located a juvenile male and female who had been shot. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 11, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.