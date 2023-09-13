Police looking for Aurora driver who 'nearly hit 20 children'

Police said the young man was driving recklessly around Aqua Vista Park, located near some elementary schools, on Tuesday.

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for a man who was "driving recklessly and nearly hit 20 children" Tuesday morning.

The man was speeding away from Aqua Vista Park before he almost hit the children, and police said video evidence suggests the man was aiming the car at kids and adults, who had to get out of his way. APD also said the man appears to be smiling in the video.

The park is located near several schools, including some elementary schools from the Cherry Creek School District.

Police said the man seems to be 20 to 25 years old, has a pock-marked face, long, light-colored hair and drives a gold sedan, possibly a Honda Pilot.

APD asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Colorado at 720-913-7867.

