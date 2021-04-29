Police looking for 3 vehicles in connection with Aurora shooting death

The victim was found shot on April 4 near East 35th Avenue and Helena Street.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are looking for three vehicles that may have been involved in a man's shooting death earlier this month.

APD said they were called about a shooting that occurred at East 35th Avenue and Helena Street on April 4 at around 7:15 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim was declared brain dead on April 7, according to police.

The man's name has not yet been released by the Adams County coroner's office.

Police said the shooting happened after the victim left the Maverik Gas Station located at North Chambers Road and East 38th Avenue. The gas station is less than a half-mile from where the victim was shot.

Investigators have identified three vehicles that were potentially involved in the shooting. They are believed to be:

Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8

Volkswagen sedan

BMW 7 Series

Anyone with information on any of the above vehicles is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

