1 dead, 1 injured in Aurora shooting

The victims were shot in the area of South Fraser Street and South Fraser Court, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting late Friday in the Meadow Hills neighborhood, just east of Cherry Creek Reservoir, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said early Saturday.

Officers responded to a report at 10:20 p.m. Friday of shots fired at South Fraser Street and South Fraser Court, according to police. That's north of East Quincy Avenue and west of South Chambers Road.

The responding officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims at the scene, APD said in a news release.

A short time later, two male victims arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle, APD said. One man died of his injuries, and a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg and released, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased victim after his next of kin have been notified.

Police were looking into what lead up to the shooting, and the investigation was active and ongoing, APD said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

