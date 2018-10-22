Aurora police are investigating Monday afternoon after two people are believed to have tried to lure a pair of children into their vehicle in the Mission Viejo Neighborhood.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a black, older model sedan approached two kids at South Alicia Parkway and South Memphis Street around 3:15 p.m. Two people were reportedly inside the vehicle - both described as white men in their 20s.

The men tried to get the children to get into their vehicle, police said. Instead, the children ran away and got to safety. Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter and tried to find the vehicle and the suspects but couldn't.

If you saw anything similar to the situation described or the suspects or their vehicle, please call Aurora PD at 303-627-3100. Use 911 to report any suspicious activity.

