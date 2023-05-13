Aurora police investigate disappearance of 14-year-old girl

Carsyn Carruth-Branson's family reported her missing on May 9.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Carsyn Carruth-Branson's family reported her missing on May 9. Her family said she left home, taking a backpack with her, after ongoing arguments with her parents.

A friend contacted the family saying Carsyn was safe but didn't want to come home, police said, and the friend would not tell Carsyn's family where she was.

Police said initially, there were no suspicious circumstances or evidence of foul play but as the investigation has progressed, there are some "possible indicators" of human trafficking.

Carsyn has been entered into the nationwide system as a missing person/runaway and her case is being investigated by APD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

