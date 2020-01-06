Man taken to hospital in critical condition from Aurora incident

Aurora Police aren't sure if the man was shot or stabbed Monday.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police said a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police said they received a 911 call about a man found on the ground near 16th Avenue and Akron Street. That's one block north of Colfax Avenue and one block east of Yosemite Street.

Officers said the man suffered injuries, but they weren't sure if he had been shot or stabbed.

Police did not have any suspect information and asked anyone who might know something about the incident to call 303-627-3100 or people can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.