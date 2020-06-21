Man shot at house party in Aurora, police say

The victim took himself to a hospital after the incident he said occurred in the 14400 block of East Montana Circle, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said they were conducting an investigation Sunday morning into an apparent shooting at a house party.

The victim, a man, got himself to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, APD said in a tweet.

The shooting allegedly occurred at a party in the 14400 block of East Montana Circle, in a residential area near South Sable Boulevard and East Jewell Avenue, police said.

APD said the victim hadn't told them any more, including providing any information on a suspect.

The incident comes after a 17-year-old was fatally shot Friday night at a Juneteenth celebration at Rocky Ridge Park. Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson released a statement saying, "This tragedy cuts to the core of all our hearts. Praying for his family and friends."

APD was also investigating another homicide this past week, of a man found stabbed to death in the area of Jewell and South Havana Street.

