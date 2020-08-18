Man dies after stabbing in Aurora

Aurora Police said the man suffered apparent knife wounds and was transported to the hospital.

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a stabbing in Aurora on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened about 4:39 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Mobile Street which is near the intersection of E. Mexico Avenue and S. Buckley Road.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a man suffering from apparent knife wounds, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

APD said all the involved parties have been identified and there is no threat to the community.

It's unclear what happened that led up to the fatal stabbing.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify the man after his next of kin is notified about his death.

Aurora's major crimes and homicide unit responded to the scene of the stabbing and are investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.