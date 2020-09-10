Aurora Police looking for SUV involved in crash with police vehicle

APD said a blue 1999 Ford Expedition with Colorado plate BGK-W92 caused an accident with an unmarked APD car and took off.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding an SUV that left the scene of a crash involving one of its officers' cars.

APD said in a tweet Thursday night that a blue 1999 Ford Expedition with Colorado plate BGK-W92 caused an accident with an unmarked APD car at 6:45 p.m. and took off. The officer suffered minor injuries.

It was last seen heading north on Interstate 225 from East 17th Avenue, APD said.

The car is registered in Aurora, police said.

#APDAlert At 6:45p a '99 Blue Ford Expedition w/CO plate BGKW92 caused an accident w/an unmarked APD car & fled last seen headed NB on I-225 from E 17th Ave. The Expedition is registered to Aurora. The officer suffered minor injuries. Please ☎️911 if seen or @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/6r6MWDEKhh — 🎃Aurora Police Dept.🧟‍♀️🧛🏻‍♂️🦇 (@AuroraPD) October 9, 2020

Those with information can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can also visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

