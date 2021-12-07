Aurora officer won't face charges for shooting at vehicle that almost hit him

The officer fired a single shot at a vehicle in a 7-Eleven parking lot while responding to a report of a man who stole his ex-girlfriend's phone.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora Police Department (APD) officer won't face charges for shooting at a suspect vehicle that almost struck him in a 7-Eleven parking lot in July, according to a decision letter from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office found that Officer Bryce Settles believed the suspect, Jeremiah Dean, posed an imminent threat to him and two other officers who were intending to arrest him, according to the letter released Tuesday.

The officers had responded just after midnight on July 12 to the 7-Eleven at 15296 E. Hampden Ave. A victim there reported that her ex-boyfriend, Dean, had stolen her cellphone and tried to cause a car crash, the letter says.

While the victim was speaking with officers, Dean called the victim's friend and said he would come to the 7-Eleven to possibly return the phone. The officers moved to an adjacent parking lot where Dean couldn't see them and intended to arrest him for theft and violating a protection order, according to the letter.

When Dean arrived, the officers walked toward his vehicle. Dean abruptly reversed his vehicle and turned it hard to one side, nearly striking Settles, the letter says.

Settles jumped out of the way, drew his weapon and fired one shot at Dean, who was in the vehicle, before the car then sped out of the parking lot, the letter says.

The vehicle was found hours after the shooting at 3182 S. Norfolk St. with a bullet exit hole in the driver's door and blood on the inside, the decision letter says.

Dean later turned himself in at the Arapahoe County jail. He had a wound from a bullet graze under his chin, the decision letter says.

Dean is facing misdemeanor and traffic charges of:

Theft

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Driving under restraint

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 14.