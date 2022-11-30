A year after arrest, officer can't carry a gun -- but is still being paid

Found guilty of violating a protection order, the 20-year veteran is now working in a "non-enforcement role" and facing discipline in the department.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer arrested more than a year ago in a domestic violence case still can’t carry a gun or make an arrest – and after being found guilty this week of violating a restraining order, she now faces discipline in the department.

The officer, Julie Stahnke, spent 10 months on administrative leave and has been working since Oct. 1 in a “non-enforcement role,” 9Wants to Know confirmed Wednesday.

Since she lost police powers following her arrest, she has been paid more than $100,000, according to city records provided to 9Wants to Know. During that time she has been granted three raises mandated by the department’s negotiated contract with officers.

Stahnke’s current salary is $110,399.

Stahnke did not respond to a request for comment left with a department public affairs officer.

The trouble started when Denver police arrested Stahnke on Nov. 22, 2021, after a dispute involving her estranged spouse. At the time, according to court documents, the two of them were in the midst of a divorce.

She was initially charged with assault and disturbing the peace.

Then, days later, Denver police arrested her a second time after she went to the home where she and her spouse had been living to retrieve her truck. That violated a restraining order, which directed her to contact police so that officers could be present if she went to the home to collect any of her property.

According to court documents, the original domestic violence case was dismissed in April.

But the case involving the restraining order was scheduled for trial – and then delayed – three times before Denver County Court Judge Barry Schwartz heard it this week.

He found Stahnke guilty, imposing a year of supervised probation, a domestic violence evaluation and treatment, and left in place a protection order that prohibits her from possessing, purchasing or controlling a gun.

In the “non-enforcement role” she is now filling, she has no police powers and no contact with the public, Aurora police spokesman Matthew Longshore told 9Wants to Know.

Longshore said the department’s internal investigation will now be wrapped up. Once that’s done, a decision will be made about discipline.