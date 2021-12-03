Aurora Police searching for sexually violent predator

Robert Quintano is wanted on three new felony charges.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are searching for a sexually violent predator who is wanted on new charges.

APD tweeted Robert Quintano, 60, is wanted for violation of parole and three new felony charges. The new charges are:

internet luring

internet exploitation of a child

sexual exploitation of a child

Quintano should be considered dangerous, according to police.

Quintano may be driving either a maroon 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic with Colorado plates of BME-E13, or a silver 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with Colorado plates of BFP-W30, according to APD.

Quintano is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on the upper part of his left and right arms, according to the Colorado Sex Offender Registry.

Quintano registered 1686 Dallas Street as his home address, according the sex offender registry.

According to court records, Quintano was convicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust, and three counts of sexual assault on a child in 1999 and 2000.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to Colorado Department of Corrections records.

APD said people should call 911 if they see Quintano.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.