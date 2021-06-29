Police investigate McDonalds parking lot shooting, 1 person shot

Aurora Police are investigating the shooting at 2651 S. Parker Rd. and urge witnesses to call police.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot in a McDonald's parking lot Tuesday and Aurora Police (APD) need the public's help with any additional information on the shooting or the suspect.

APD said one man was shot and taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, but they have not identified a suspect and need witnesses to call with more information.

Police said they have little information on the suspect's car and don't know if it's a silver sedan or SUV, according to a tweet from APD.

UPDATE: This incident occurred in the parking lot of the McDonald's. The only suspect vehicle description is a silver vehicle, unk. if sedan or SUV. Urging any witnesses that haven't yet spoke to police to call @CrimeStoppersCO. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 30, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP



iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.