Police: Man fatally shot by officers was armed with gun, knocking on random doors

Two officers fired at the man after he refused to comply with commands, according to an Aurora Police spokesperson.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was reported to be knocking on random apartment doors while armed with a gun was shot and killed by officers in Aurora early Friday morning, according to an Aurora Police Department (APD) spokesman.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, APD officers responded to the 1300 block of Idalia Court after multiple people called 911 to report that a man armed with a gun was knocking on multiple doors in the apartment complex.

"Obviously very concerning – unknown male in the apartment complex with some of these people, walking around with a gun – unknown intentions," said APD spokesman Matthew Longshore.

When officers arrived, they located a man matching the description provided by 911 callers and gave the man multiple commands in both English and Spanish, according to Longshore. When the man did not comply, two officers discharged their weapons and the man was hit by gunfire.

Officers attempted CPR but the man was pronounced dead, Longshore said. At the time, he is only being identified as a 31-year-old man. Longshore could not say whether the man fired at officers, but said the man was armed with a gun and said that one was recovered at the scene.

Both officers were wearing body cameras which were on and recording during the incident, according to Longshore. They're both on administrative leave during the investigation which is standard procedure.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

