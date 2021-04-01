Aurora police ask for help finding teen they say is armed, in stolen car

APD said 15-year-old Ahmad may be a danger to others.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy they say stole a car and has a gun.

APD said Sunday that the boy, identified as Ahmad, stole his parents' black 2015 Honda Civic with Colorado license plates CVN 732.

It was taken from the 16800 block of East Napa Drive, according to police.

Ahmad also acquired a gun and may be a danger to others, APD said.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 128 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.

APD said not to approach Ahmad and to call 911 if you see him.