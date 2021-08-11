Police to announce results of operation to arrest violent felons in Aurora

Aurora Police will go over the results of an operation U.S. Marshals Service and Drug Enforcement Agency targeting dangerous offenders with active arrest warrants.

APD said Operation Restore was an operation led by the department over the past two weeks targeting dangerous offenders with active warrants for their arrest.

APD Chief Vanessa Wilson will be joined by the following:

U.S. Marshal David A. Weaver

DEA Special Agent in Charge David Olesky

18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner

"Operation Restore was spearheaded by the Aurora Police Department and the many units within it, and its success can be directly attributed the tremendous support from the U.S. Marshal’s Service, DEA, [U.S. Attorney's Office] and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office," APD said in a statement. "These partnerships, and this operation, is a testament to our unified commitment of making our communities safer."

