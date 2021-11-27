Aurora Public Schools closes campuses during lunch break following shootings

A total of nine students were injured in the shootings, which police say were unrelated.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Rico Munn announced Saturday that students will not be allowed to leave for lunch, beginning Monday.

The new policy comes in the wake of two recent shootings involving students that took place during the noon hour. It will be in effect until Christmas break and will be discussed again after that, Munn said.

The announcement came during a public prayer vigil hosted by APS at Nome Park, the site of a Nov. 15 shooting where six Aurora Central High School students were injured by gunfire. All of them survived.

Nome Park is located across the street from Aurora Central High School.

On Nov. 19, three students were shot in the parking lot at Hinkley High School. They also survived. Police said two of them are students at Hinkley, while the other goes to APS Avenues.

WATCH ABOVE: Emergency meeting held in Aurora to address youth violence.

Two teenage suspects have been arrested in connection with the Nome Park shooting. Three teens face charges after the Hinkley High School shooting.

The shootings were unrelated, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). Police said the one at Hinkley High School was gang-related.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.