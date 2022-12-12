Suspect in quadruple homicide in Aurora arrested in Mexico

Joseph Castorena, 21, is being held in Maricopa County, Arizona in connection to the deadly shooting on Oct. 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — The suspect in a quadruple homicide in Aurora in October was taken into custody in Mexico over the weekend.

Aurora Police Department said Monday that Joseph Castorena, 21, was arrested on Saturday in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes with assistance from the FBI, local police, Mexican immigration and the Mexican government.

He was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting on Oct. 30 in the 900 block of Geneva Street. The victims were identified as:

Jesus Serrano, 51

Maria Anita Serrano, 22

Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, 20

Rudolfo Salgado Perez, 49

Three of the victims are relatives of Castorena's ex. The other victim rented an RV on the property and was killed when he came out in the midst of the shooting.

Maria Anita, known as Mariana, was Jesus' daughter and was married to Ken, according to Ubaldo Codina, Mariana's uncle.

>The video above is from Oct. 30.



Following the shooting, police said investigators developed information that Castorena was in Zacatecas, another Mexican state. They monitored his movements south through the country with the help of federal and Mexican authorities until his arrest.

Castorena is being held by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona. Police said it is not yet known when he will be transferred to Colorado.

“The arrest of Joseph Castorena should serve as an example that the dedicated men and women of the Aurora Police Department never quit on a case until those responsible are in custody,” interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said. “I would like to thank our federal partners at the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Mexico for teaming up on the arrest.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near 10th Avenue and North Geneva Street.

Codina, a family member related to three of the victims, told police Castorena broke into their home and waited with a gun for them to return from a party.

When a man who rented an RV on the property came outside in the midst of the shooting, Codina said Castorena shot the renter too. Castorena's one-time partner, who is Maria Anita Serrano's twin sister, survived.

"He told [her] he was going to kill her too," Codina said. "But he ran out of bullets."

Codina said two children found safe in the home are Mariana and Ken's now-orphaned daughters — one is just over a year old, and the other is three months old.

"Right now, everyone is devastated," Codina said. "They were great people. They were workaholics. They would work hard so they could get the best for the kids. Jesus was a great parent. He was always there for them."

According to Castorena's criminal record, he has previously been arrested for felony child abuse, failure to appear for multiple court hearings including one for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and for violating court orders. Aurora Police confirmed Castorena has a history of domestic violence.

Records also show Castorena's ex-girlfriend, Jesus Serrano and Mariana Serrano all filed protection orders against him.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.