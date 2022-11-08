Quadruple homicide suspect threatened ex 1 week before shooting

The Oct. 23 incident prompted family members to request a no-contact protection order against Joseph Castorena.

AURORA, Colo. — Exactly one week before Joseph Castorena is accused of fatally shooting four people in Aurora, he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun and smashed her car window with a tire iron, an arrest affidavit says.

Joseph Castorena, 21, is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting on Oct. 30 in that 900 block of Geneva Street that happened just after 2 a.m. Four people were killed. They've been identified as:

Jesus Serrano, 51

Maria Anita Serrano, 22

Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, 20

Rudolfo Salgado Perez, 49

Three of the victims are relatives of Joseph Castorena's ex. The other victim rented an RV on the property and was killed when he came out in the midst of the shooting.

>The video above is a prior report about the fatal shooting.

Rewards totaling up to $15,000 are being offered for information leading up to the arrest of Joseph Castorena. $10,000 is from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, and the Aurora Reward Fund is offering an additional $5,000.

He's also now facing charges related to incidents involving his ex-girlfriend that occurred on Oct. 23. According to an arrest affidavit from Aurora Police, Joseph Castorena was waiting by his ex's car when she left work and forced her to go eat lunch with him.

After lunch, she reported that she wanted to go home but that Joseph Castorena would not let her, the affidavit says. She reported that he would not let her leave his car and "kept pointing a small black handgun at her," the affidavit says. She said that he told her if she didn't listen he would kill her or himself, according to the document.

During the incident she said Joseph Castorena pulled on her shirt and she fell out of the car.

Around 2 p.m. she said she got into her car and was going to leave but she reported that Joseph Castorena got a tire iron and used it shatter her driver's side front window, according to the affidavit. The glass flew all over her, causing small cuts on her arms, the affidavit says.

The document notes Joseph Castorena was arrested for a prior incident during which he had hit his ex in the face. It also indicated a "non-expiring" protection order was in place which prohibited him from possessing/purchasing a firearm or other weapon. The restraining order did not bar contact between Joseph Castorena and his ex.

The next day, on Oct. 24, family members went to court and were granted a no-contact protection order, according to the affidavit. On Oct. 25, a family member reported that Joseph Castorena was seen in the backyard. Home security cameras indicated he was there between roughly 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., the affidavit says.