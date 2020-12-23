Police looking for suspect in shooting at Aurora restaurant

The shooting happened at Mariscos El Rey, a restaurant in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are looking for the suspect in a shooting at a restaurant Tuesday night.

It happened at Mariscos El Ray at 10293 E. Iliff Ave, APD said.

Police said a man was shot and brought to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspect in the shooting has not been caught, police said. They do not have a description of who they are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

