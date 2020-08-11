1 shot in Aurora road rage incident

Police said the incident involved the rider of a moped and the driver of a white Audi.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a road rage incident that led to one person being shot.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and involved the rider of a moped and the driver of a white Audi at East Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street.

The driver of the Audi shot the moped rider in the leg, leaving the moped rider with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to APD.

The Audi driver then drove off eastbound, APD said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

