Aurora Police arrest suspect in road-rage incident that led to fatal shooting

Romeo Desean, 19, is facing a first-degree murder charge.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police have arrested a suspect they say shot and killed someone following a road rage incident on Monday.

Romeo Desean, 19, was arrested Tuesday and the Aurora Police Department (APD) said he is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of weapons by a previous offender.

The shooting happened Monday morning near the Meadowood neighborhood in Aurora. That's near South Buckley Road and East Yale Avenue.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

APD said an initial investigation suggests that before the shooting there was a possible road-rage incident. They did not release any additional details on what may have happened.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Police ask that anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit to tips by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.