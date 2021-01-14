Up to $7,000 reward offered in search for Aurora teen's killer

Xaviyar Lawrence Sturges, 17, was shot and killed at a Juneteenth celebration at Rocky Ridge Park off of East Mississippi Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — Police investigating a teen's shooting death are hoping a reward increase will compel someone to come forward with information to catch a killer.

Aurora Police (APD) are looking for the person who shot and killed 17-year-old Xaviyar Lawrence Sturges at a Juneteenth celebration that was being held at Rocky Ridge Park last June. Rocky Ridge Park is near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Lewiston Street.

Aurora Police spokesperson Crystal McCoy said a witness estimated that there were around 1,000 people at the park at the time of the shooting.

Sturges was shot a little after 8:35 p.m. on June 19, according to APD.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, APD said.

Aurora police said they are working to get information on a suspect but think the shooting was an isolated incident between the suspect and the victim. They said they do not think there is an immediate danger to the public.

Aurora Police announced Thursday the reward to find Sturges' killer has been increased to up to $7,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000. The Aurora Reward Fund is offering up to $5,000.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson released a statement on Twitter after the shooting: “This tragedy cuts to the core of all our hearts. Praying for his family and friends. I ask the community to pray for peace for our city.”

Anyone with information about or video of this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

