Arrest made in burning of RTD station roadside memorial in Aurora

The suspect was held on suspicion of damaging the memorial at the RTD Nine Mile Station multiple times over several months.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of burning a roadside memorial at the RTD Nine Mile Station multiple times over several months, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said on Tuesday.

The Aurora Police Department arrested Rochelle Charest on Saturday on suspicion of reckless kindling and injury to property, AFR said, which added that its investigators had determined Charest was the sole suspect.

In October, AFR asked for the public's help in identifying suspects in the burning of the memorial near Interstate 225 and Peoria Street. AFR said the memorial had been destroyed on three occasions from September through Oct. 1.

On March 12, AFR requested the help again in identifying the suspects and said at that time that the memorial had been burned multiple times over the past two months.

There was no information additional information released about the memorial that was destroyed.

