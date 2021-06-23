Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Aurora

Ryan Avery is accused of shooting his mother three times.

AURORA, Colo. — A 39-year-old Aurora man is in jail, accused of shooting and killing his mother.

According to the arrest affidavit, APD was called to 1620 S. Granby St. just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday by the victim's 46-year-old daughter. The daughter said she went into the home through the garage and found her mother, 70-year-old Deborah Avery, dead in a recliner in the living room, the affidavit says.

Investigators got a search warrant for the house and found Deborah Avery with two gunshot wounds to her face and one gunshot wound to her chest, according to the affidavit. Three .380 caliber bullet casings were found, the affidavit says.

In Ryan Avery's upstairs bedroom, police investigators found an empty box for a .380 caliber handgun, the affidavit says.

The daughter told police she had recently took over Deborah's finances and believed Ryan did not like the arrangement, the affidavit says.

Ryan Avery was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a homicide lieutenant spotted Avery at a strip mall near East Alameda Avenue and South Buckley Road, the affidavit says.

Once back at Aurora Police headquarters, Avery was read his Miranda Rights and told police he understood his rights, according to the affidavit. Avery told detectives that while he had a strained relationship with his mother, he did not shoot his mother and did not own or possess a gun, the affidavit says.

Avery said he last talked to his mother on Saturday, June 21 and that he had been on a drug and alcohol binge since then, the affidavit says. He said he stayed at the Calvary Church on East Hampden Avenue on Sunday and Monday nights, according to the affidavit.

After securing a search warrant for Avery's Lexus sedan, officers found a .380 Ruger pistol behind the passenger seat and .380 caliber ammo inside an unlocked safe in the car, the affidavit says.

Ryan Avery was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder. He's being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center without bond.

Avery also had a warrant for felony menacing filed by the Elizabeth Police Department. In that case, Avery allegedly pointed a gun at his current girlfriend's ex-boyfriend's head and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, the affidavit says.