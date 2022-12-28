No arrests after man fatally shot in Aurora early Wednesday

The man was found around 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot in the 300 block of South Salem Street.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Aurora.

Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Salem Street, the Aurora Police Department said in a release. That's near East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street.

When the officers arrived they found the victim lying outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

He will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.





Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By submitting your tips through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.