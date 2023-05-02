28-year-old man killed in Aurora shooting

The victim showed up at a hospital late Monday night and later died from his injuries, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed late Monday in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood of Aurora.

Around 11:45 p.m., Aurora officers responded to a hospital after a man arrived at the ER suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old victim went into surgery for his injuries but did not survive, APD said.

Investigators responded to the hospital and found the victim's vehicle, which had several bullet holes in it. They were able to connect the victim and his vehicle to a shots fired call in the 13100 block of East 13th Place, which is south of East Colfax Avenue between Potomac and Peoria streets.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from that area early Tuesday morning.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The man’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.





Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

